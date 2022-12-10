The world’s FinTech executives will come together to discuss their strategies and shape the future of digital finance.
The two day event will also be broadcast live via a fully interactive virtual platform.
With a focus on creating actionable inspiration and real-world partnerships, the conference agenda includes several stages of talks by global industry leaders, centred around a fully catered networking area.
November 2022 speakers will be announced very soon.
Scott Abrahams
Senior Vice President Business Development & FinTech
Kate Rosenshine
Global Technology Lead - Unicorns & Scale-Ups
Alistair Fraser
CEO
Tangy Morgan
Independent Senior Advisor
Tobacco Dock is located in the heart of East London’s thriving enterprise zone.
Built in 1812 as a bustling hub for luxury commodities from the New World. Sensitively and ambitiously restored in 2012 Tobacco Dock has sealed its reputation as one of the coolest events spaces in the capital. The Grade 1 listed building is a masterpiece of industrial architecture and an icon of the East London landscape.
Tobacco Dock will be the home of our live content on the Main Stage and also choice content on our two other stages ensuring that no matter where in the world you are, you will feel part of the action. With the opportunity to host over 500 attendees, Sponsors and Speakers.
Showcase your values, products and services to your partners and customers at FinTech LIVE 2022.
Brought to you by BizClik Media Group, the hybrid event will be held in London between November 9th - 10th and broadcast live to the world.
With a comprehensive content programme featuring senior industry leaders and expert analysts, this is an opportunity to put yourself and your brand in front of key industry decision makers.